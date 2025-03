HAYES SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO MORE THAN SEVEN YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON

40-YEAR-OLD TERRANCE PAYNE HAYES WAS SENTENCED TO 90 MONTHS ON CHARGES OF POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON, DRUG USER AND PERSON CONVICTED OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE.

IN JULY OF 2023 AN INDIVIDUAL ENTERED HAYES’ RESIDENCE, ARMED WITH KNIVES, TO STEAL BACK A STOLEN FIREARM HAYES HAD.

HAYES WAS REPEATEDLY STABBED AND REPEATEDLY SHOT THE INVADER WITH THE STOLEN FIREARM, WHICH RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF TH\AT INDIVIDUAL.

PROSECUTORS SAY HAYES HAS A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE INCLUDING REPEATED CONVICTIONS OF DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT AND OTHER ASSAULTS; AND HAS BEEN CONVICTED OF POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES, ATTEMPTED BURGLARY, OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT OWNER’S CONSENT, AND NUMEROUS OTHER OFFENSES.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE UNITED STATES MARSHAL’S CUSTODY UNTIL HE CAN BE TRANSPORTED TO A FEDERAL PRISON.