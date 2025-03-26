Dordt Repeats As NAIA Women’s Basketball National Champions

Dordt University from Sioux Center Iowa has successfully defended its title with a win over Indiana Wesleyan, 82-73 in the NAIA women’s basketball national tournament in Sioux City.

The teams earned their way into the championship field as regular season and conference tournament champions of their respective conferences.

They faced each other for the first time inside the Tyson Events Center for the 2025 title.

A dynamic first half saw Dordt outscore Indiana Wesleyan 43-29.

Although Indiana Wesleyan made a strong push in the final quarter, scoring 29 points, it was not enough to overcome Dordt’s lead.

Standout performances from Macy Sievers and Gracie Schoonhoven drove Dordt to victory.

Sievers put up an impressive triple-double, scoring 25 points with 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

Schoonhoven added 19 points off the bench.

Dordt’s Janie Van Donge was perfect from the field, contributing 15 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

The Defenders shooting performance was 61.2% from the field.

Indiana Wesleyan’s Maddie Lawrence led her team with 17 points.

Taylor Folkema achieved a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana Wesleyan struggled with turnovers, committing 17 compared to Dordt’s 13.

Dordt improved its all-time championship record to 19-3.

