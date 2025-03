COAST GUARD TO KEEP NAVIGATION AIDS ON MISSOURI RIVER

THE U.S. COAST GUARD HAS ANNOUNCED IT WILL PAUSE REMOVAL OF 36 AIDS TO NAVIGATION ON THE MISSOURI RIVER NORTH OF BLENCOE, IOWA

LAST DECEMBER, IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA LED A LETTER TO COAST GUARD CAPTAIN ANDREW BENDER URGING THEM TO RECONSIDER THE DECISION TO REMOVE THE NAVIGATION AIDS AND TO CONTINUE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS IN THE MISSOURI RIVER.

EFFORTS TO INCREASE BARGE TRAFFIC ON THE RIVER ARE CONTINUING.

EIGHT LAWMAKERS AND 53 LOCAL BUSINESSES SUPPORTED FEENSTRA’S LETTER.