VIETNAM WAR VETS DINNER PLANNED FOR SATURDAY

THIS SATURDAY, MARCH 29TH IS NATIONAL VIETNAM WAR VETERANS DAY,

THE DATE MARKS THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE FINAL WITHDRAWAL OF U.S. COMBAT TROOPS FROM VIETNAM IN 1973 AND HONORS AMERICANS WHO SERVED DURING THE VIETNAM WAR ERA.

ON SATURDAY SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK VOLUNTEERS WILL HOST A COMPLIMENTARY HY-VEE CATERED DINNER AT THE SCOTTISH RITE IN SIOUX CITY, AT 801 DOUGLAS STREET WITH DOORS OPENING AT 5:30 P.M. AND DINNER SERVED AT 6:00 P.M.

THE DINNER IS FREE FOR ALL VETERANS AND ACTIVE MILITARY PERSONNEL.

COMMUNITY MEMBERS MAY ALSO ATTEND AND ARE ENCOURAGED TO MAKE A FREE WILL OFFERING TO SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK,

MANY VIETNAM VETERANS RETURNED HOME WITHOUT THE RECOGNITION THEY DESERVED, AND THIS DAY SERVES AS A TIME TO ACKNOWLEDGE THEIR SERVICE AND SACRIFICE.