ST. LUKE’S DEDICATES PEDIATRIC SAFE ROOM

UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S IN SIOUX CITY HAS UNVEILED THE NEW PEDIATRIC EMERGENCY SAFE ROOM MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SIOUXLAND MIRACLE RIDERS.

THE RIDERS RAISED MONEY FOR ST. LUKE’S CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK ON THE 9TH ANNUAL MIRACLE RIDE LAST SUMMER, COVERING MORE THAN 6,000 MILES IN 14 DAYS TO ALASKA AND BACK.

THE NEW ADDITION IS PART OF FOUR MODERN “SAFE” ROOMS FOR PATIENTS IN MENTAL HEALTH CRISES OR SEVERE DISTRESS.

A PEDIATRIC SAFE ROOM IS A SPECIALIZED SPACE DESIGNED TO PROVIDE A CALM, SECURE ENVIRONMENT FOR CHILDREN EXPERIENCING MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES OR SEVERE DISTRESS.

THE ROOMS HELP REDUCE ANXIETY AND AGITATION BY MINIMIZING STIMULI AND ENSURING SAFETY, CREATING A SUPPORTIVE SETTING WHERE MEDICAL TEAMS CAN PROVIDE COMPASSIONATE, EFFECTIVE CARE.

THE SIOUXLAND MIRACLE RIDERS WILL GO ON THEIR 10TH ANNIVERSARY MOTORCYCLE RIDE LATER THIS SUMMER.