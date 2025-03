MEJIA BOND SET AT $100 MILLION

THE HONDURAN MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING SARAH ROOT OF COUNCIL BLUFFS IN A 2016 TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN OMAHA, THEN FLEEING THE COUNTRY IS NOW BEING HELD IN OMAHA ON A 100-MILLION DOLLARS BOND.

DOUGLAS COUNTY ATTORNEY DON KLEINE CALLS IT ONE OF THE HIGHEST BOND AMOUNTS HE CAN REMEMBER:

POLICE SAY ESWIN MEJIA’S VEHICLE REAR-ENDED THE 21-YEAR-OLD ROOT ‘S VEHICLE AS HE WAS STREET RACING IN SOUTH OMAHA IN 2016, KILLING THE COUNCIL BLUFFS WOMAN ON THE DAY SHE GRADUATED FROM COLLEGE.

MEJIA’S NEXT COURT APPEARANCE IS SET FOR APRIL 29TH.

PHOTO from Sen. Ernst’s office