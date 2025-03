LOCAL I-29 TEMPORARY CLOSURES BEGIN WEDNESDAY

UTILITY REPAIR WORK WILL BEGIN WEDNESDAY ALONG PARTS OF INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY AND MONONA COUNTIES.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS BOTH WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY THERE WILL BE ROLLING CLOSURES OF UP TO 20 MINUTES AT A TIME IN BOTH DIRECTIONS OF I-29 IN WOODBURY AND MONONA COUNTIES.

THE CLOSURES ARE NECESSARY SO CREWS CAN RESTORE PERMANENT POWER LINES ACROSS I-29 THAT BLEW DOWN DURING THE BLIZZARD ON MARCH 19TH.

THE ROLLING ROAD CLOSURES WILL TAKE PLACE AT MILE MARKER 138 NEAR SERGEANT BLUFF IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON WEDNESDAY STARTING AT 11:30 A.M.

THEY WILL TAKE PLACE AT MILE MARKERS 105 AND 106 IN MONONA COUNTY ON THURSDAY, STARTING AROUND 9:30 IN THE MORNING.

PORTABLE MESSAGE SIGNS ALONG THE ROADWAY WILL GIVE ADVANCED WARNING OF THE ROAD CLOSURES.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL WILL PROVIDE TRAFFIC CONTROL IN THE WORK ZONES.