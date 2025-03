LOCAL FOUNDATION HELPS HAWARDEN FLOOD RECOVERY EFFORTS

A HAWARDEN, IOWA NON-PROFIT HAS BEEN FORMED BY COMMUNITY MEMBERS TO COLLECT AND DISTRIBUTE FUNDS IN AN EFFORT TO AID IN FLOOD RECOVERY AND COMMUNITY NEEDS.

BOARD MEMBER CY MCMAHON SAYS THE HAWARDEN UNITED FOUNDATION’S FIRST GOAL IS TO REBUILD THE COMMUNITY FOLLOWING THE 2024 FLOOD:

IN THE IMMEDIATE AFTERMATH OF THE FLOODING, RESIDENTS RECEIVED HELP REGARDING FOOD AND A PLACE TO STAY, BUT THE REBUILDING EFFORT IS A LONG TERM PROCESS AND MCMAHON SAYS MANY RESIDENTS STILL NEED ASSISTANCE:

HE SAYS THE FOUNDATION HAS BEEN WORKING ALONGSIDE WORLD RENEW TO ASSIST HOMEOWNERS REBUILDING EFFORTS:

MCMAHON SAYS ANYONE WITH HOME REPAIR SKILLS CAN STILL VOLUNTEER TO HELP IN THE REBUILDING EFFORT, AND DONATIONS ARE APPRECIATED TOO:

HAWARDEN UNITED FOUNDATION CAN ALSO BE FOUND ON FACEBOOK.

KSCJ file photo