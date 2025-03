TOLERANCE WEEK CHANGES NAME AS HOLOCAUST RAILS NEARS REOPENING

THE GROUP FORMERLY KNOWN AS TOLERANCE WEEK HAS CHANGED THEIR NAME AND EXPANDED THEIR MISSION.

SPOKESMAN BRUCE MILLER MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT MONDAY AT THE HOLOCAUST RAILS EXHIBIT LOCATED AT THE RAILROAD MUSEUM ON THE EDGE OF RIVERSIDE:

TOLERANCE WEEK STARTED AS A WAY TO EDUCATE PEOPLE ABOUT THE HOLOCAUST IN WORLD WAR TWO THAT RESULTED IN THE DEATHS OF MILLIONS OF JEWS PLACED IN CONCENTRATION CAMPS AND EXECUTED BY NAZI GERMANY.

THE HOLOCAUST RAILS EXHIBIT AT THE RAILROAD MUSEUM FEATURES A TRAIN CAR SIMILAR TO THOSE THAN TRANSPORTED JEWS TO THE CONCENTRATION CAMPS ALONG WITH MEMORABILIA BELONGING TO SURVIVORS AND PHOTOS OF PRISONERS AT THE AALEM CONCENTRATION CAMP TAKEN BY THE LATE VERNON TOTT OF SIOUX CITY, WHO WAS A U.S. SOLDIER THAT HELPED RESCUE CAMP SURVIVORS.

THAT EXHIBIT HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN SINCE LAST SUMMER WHEN IT WAS FLOODED BY THE BIG SIOUX RIVER.

MILLER SAYS REPAIRS ARE NEARLY COMPLETED, AND THE EXHIBIT WILL REOPEN NEXT MONTH:

MILLER SAYS TOLERANCE WEEK IS ALSO NEXT MONTH, IN THE FIRST WEEK OF APRIL, AND THIS IS THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THAT EFFORT:

THEN ON APRIL 10TH A GATHERING WILL BE HELD AT THE HOLOCAUST RAILS EXHIBIT TO CELEBRATE THAT EXHIBITS REOPENING.