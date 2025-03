MERCYONE TO HOLD HIRING EVENT WEDNESDAY

SIOUX CITY’S MERCYONE HOSPITAL WILL HOLD A STATE-WIDE WALK-IN HIRING EVENT THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26TH, FROM 3 TO 5 P.M. FOR ALL OPEN POSITIONS AT THEIR 801 5TH STREET LOCATION.

THE WALK-IN, SAME-DAY, BACK-TO-BACK INTERVIEW PROCESS IS DESIGNED TO MAKE IT EASY FOR THE JOB SEEKER AND EMPLOYER TO FIND THE PERFECT FIT.

THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR APPLICANTS TO COMPLETE THE INTERVIEW PROCESS AND RECEIVE AN ON-THE-SPOT CONDITIONAL OFFER DURING THE EVENT.

MERCYONE HUMAN RESOURCES REPRESENTATIVES WILL BE ON HAND TO MEET WITH AND CONDUCT ON-THE-SPOT INTERVIEWS FOR ALL OPEN POSITIONS.

THE STATE-WIDE WALK-IN WEDNESDAY EVENTS WILL BE HELD ON THE LAST WEDNESDAY OF EACH MONTH THROUGH OCTOBER.