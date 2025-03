GRASSLEY HAS NO WORRIES REGARDING SOCIAL SECURITY FUNDING

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY WRAPPED UP A SERIES OF TOWN HALL MEETINGS IN 12 IOWA COUNTIES THIS PAST WEEK.

AT THE FINAL ONE IN THE FRANKLIN COUNTY TOWN OF HAMPTON, HE SAYS HE LISTENED TO AN HOUR OF COMPLAINTS ABOUT ELON MUSK, DOGE AND PRESIDENT TRUMP.

HE SAYS SOME OF THOSE PEOPLE WERE “ALL OVER THE MAP:”

GRASSLEY SAYS PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS SHOWN IT IS NOT BUSINESS AS USUAL IN WASHINGTON:

GRASSLEY SAYS PEOPLE WITH CONCERNS ABOUT SOCIAL SECURITY BEING CUT SHOULD NOT WORRY, AS NOBODY IN CONGRESS WILL LET THAT HAPPEN:

HE CALLS TALK ABOUT CUTTING SOCIAL SECURITY SCARE TACTICS FROM SOME DEMOCRATS.

GRASSLEY DID CREDIT SENATE MINORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER AND OTHERS IN HIS PARTY WHO VOTED WITH REPUBLICANS A WEEK AGO TO AVOID A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN.

GRASSLEY MADE HIS COMMENTS ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE.”