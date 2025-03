POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL STABBING IN MORNINGSIDE

ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A STABBING AT A MORNINGSIDE RESIDENCE ON SOUTH MAPLE STREET ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A STABBING AT 3:40 P.M.AND UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS FOUND AN ADULT MALE WITH A STAB WOUND.

THE MAN WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCYONE MEDICAL CENTER, WHERE HE LATER SUCCUMBED TO HIS INJURIES.

INVESTIGATORS DETERMINED THE INCIDENT WAS DOMESTIC IN NATURE.

THE STABBING VICTIM’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED AND.

POLICE SAY ALL INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN THE INCIDENT HAVE BEEN ACCOUNTED FOR, AND THERE IS NO ONGOING THREAT TO THE PUBLIC.

THE INVESTIGATION REMAINS ONGOING.