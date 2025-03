HEELAN STUDENTS COMPLETE ANNUAL “JUST FEED ONE” PROJECT

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS HELD THEIR ANNUAL ‘THEN FEED JUST ONE’ FOOD PACKAGING EVENT LAST WEEK, WITH STUDENTS PACKAGING 19,512 BAGS OF FOOD, EQUIVALENT TO 117,072 INDIVIDUAL MEALS.

STUDENTS IN GRADES 5 THROUGH 12 FROM ALL BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS PARTICIPATED IN THE SERVICE EVENT.

OVER THE 15 YEARS THAT HEELAN HAS PARTICIPATED IN THE ‘THEN FEED JUST ONE’ PROGRAM, THEIR STUDENTS HAVE HELPED PROVIDE AROUND 1.7 MILLION MEALS TO THOSE IN NEED.

THE EVENT IS ENTIRELY STUDENT-FUNDED, WITH EACH STUDENT CONTRIBUTING MONEY TO HELP COVER

THE COST OF THE MEALS.

THIS YEAR THE SIOUX CITY DIOCESE FOOD THAT WAS PACKAGED ARE GOING TO SOUTH SUDAN, HAITI, HONDURAS, AND THE SOUTHERN BORDER OF THE UNITED STATES WHERE SISTER.NORMA PIMENTEL’S HUMANITARIAN RESPITE CENTER FEEDS THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE PER DAY ON THE U-S AND MEXICO SIDES OF THE BORDER.