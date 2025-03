CHEROKEE MAN DIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A CHEROKEE, IOWA MAN HAS DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE TRAFFIC ACCIDENT EARLY SATURDAY MORNING IN PRINGLE, SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PATROL SAYS THE 24-YEAR-OLD MAN WAS DRIVING A FORD FUSION EASTBOUND ON LIME KILN ROAD IN PRINGLE SHORTLY AFTER 2 A.M. WHEN THE VEHICLE LEFT THE ROAD AND ENTERED A DITCH, STRIKING A CULVERT AND OVERTURNING.

THE DRIVER WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT AND WAS EJECTED FROM THE VEHICLE.

HE DIED FROM HIS INJURIES AT THE SCENE..

HIS NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED PENDING NOTIFICATION OF FAMILY MEMBERS.