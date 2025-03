PILLEN DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR STORM IMPACTED NEBRASKA COUNTIES

ON FRIDAY GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR MORE THAN 20 NEBRASKA COUNTIES IMPACTED BY THIS WEEK’S WINTER STORM.

THE BLIZZARD, RAIN AND WIND STORM RESULTED IN CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES, RESULTING IN A LOSS OF ELECTRICITY ACROSS MULTIPLE SERVICE AREAS.

THE HEAVIEST DAMAGE OCCURRED ALONG THE EASTERN PART OF NEBRASKA.

THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY SAYS THE PEAK OUTAGE WAS THURSDAY AFTERNOON WITH 119,199 CUSTOMERS WITHOUT POWER IN NEBRASKA..

THAT HAS BEEN REDUCED TO JUST OVER 29,000 CUSTOMERS AS OF 6 P.M. FRIDAY.

COUNTIES COVERED BY THE EMERGENCY DECLARATION INCLUDE BURT, CUMING, THURSTON AND WAYNE FROM OUR AREA.

IT’S POSSIBLE THE LIST OF COUNTIES WILL CHANGE AS OTHER DAMAGE ASSESSMENTS COME IN FROM LOCAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCIES.

INITIAL DAMAGE ESTIMATES IN NEBRASKA CURRENTLY EXCEED $21 MILLION DOLLARS.

ONCE ALL DAMAGE ASSESSMENTS ARE COMPLETED, STEPS WILL BE UNDERTAKEN TO SEEK A FEDERAL DISASTER DECLARATION.

File photo from governor’s office