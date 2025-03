MEJIA EXTRADITED TO OMAHA FROM HONDURAS

THE HONDURAN MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING AN IOWA WOMAN IN 2016 IS BACK IN THE UNITED STATES, WHERE HE WILL STAND TRIAL FOR SARAH ROOT’S DEATH.

IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST WAS AT THE OMAHA AIRPORT WHEN ESWIN MEJIA ARRIVED LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

MEJIA3 OC…….NINE YEARS AGO.” :07

TWENTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD SARAH ROOT OF COUNCIL BLUFFS — WHO HAD JUST GRADUATED FROM COLLEGE HOURS EARLIER — WAS AT A RED LIGHT IN OMAHA WHEN HER VEHICLE WAS STRUCK AND SHE DIED AT THE SCENE.

MEIJA, WHO WAS IN THE COUNTRY ILLEGALLY, WAS ARRESTED AND ACCUSED OF DRUNK DRIVING.

HE POSTED A FIVE-THOUSAND DOLLAR BOND, WAS RELEASED AND DISAPPEARED.

THIS FEBRUARY 27TH, HONDURAS OFFICIALS NOTIFIED THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION THEY HAD MEIJA IN CUSTODY AND HE WAS EXTRADICTED TO THE U-S FRIDAY.

MEJIA4 OC…….OF HIS ACTIONS.” :15

ERNST NOTIFIED THE ROOT FAMILY FRIDAY AFTERNOON THAT MEIJA WAS BEING FLOWN TO THE U-S AND SHE SPOKE WITH SARAH ROOT’S MOTHER, MICHELLE.

MEJIA5 OC……….FINDING ESWIN MEJIA.” :22

PRESIDENT TRUMP MET WITH ROOT’S MOTHER AND HER FATHER, SCOTT ROOT, IN MID-2016 AND TRUMP TALKED ABOUT THEIR DAUGHTER’S DEATH ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL.

THE FIRST BILL TRUMP SIGNED INTO LAW THIS YEAR INCLUDES WHAT’S CALLED “SARAH’S LAW.” IT REQUIRES AUTHORITIES TO DETAIN ANY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WHO IS ACCUSED OF MURDERING OR SERIOUSLY INJURING SOMEONE IN THE U-S.

ERNST AND CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA HAD SPONSORED THE LEGISLATION FOR THE PAST EIGHT YEARS.

MEJIA6 OC……SOMEONE ELSE’S DAUGHTER.” :13

MEIJA IS BEING HELD IN OMAHA.

RADIO IOWA/PHOTO PROVIDED BY ERNST’S OFFICE