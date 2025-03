MONDAY MORNING A UTILITIES RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT WILL CLOSE A PORTION OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD IN SIOUX CITY.

THE CITY ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS THE CLOSURE OF THE INSIDE LANES AND LEFT TURN LANE ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD AT 17TH STREET WILL BEGIN THE MORNING OF MARCH 24TH AND LAST FOR ONE WEEK.

THE CLOSURE WILL ALLOW CITY STAFF TO COMPLETE UTILITY REPAIRS IN THAT AREA.

THE PROJECT HAD BEEN POSTPONED BECAUSE OF THE RECENT WINTER WEATHER.