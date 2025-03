GRASSLEY FACES HARD QUESTIONS AT TOWN MEETING

MORE THAN 100 PEOPLE ATTENDED A TOWN HALL MEETING HELD BY SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY FRIDAY AT THE FRANKLIN COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN HAMPTON, IOWA.

THE MEETING BECAME HEATED AT TIMES, WITH ONE MAN QUESTIONING GRASSLEY ABOUT WHERE CONGRESS IS AS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TAKES ACTIONS:

CGTH1 OC……..TO THE CANADIANS” :26

ANOTHER PERSON SAID HE THOUGHT TRUMP AND HIS PEOPLE WERE MOVING VERY RAPIDLY TOWARD A DICTATORSHIP.

GRASSLEY SAID AFTERWARDS THAT TAKING THE QUESTIONS IS PART OF HIS JOB,

CGTH2 OC……….IS ALL ABOUT” :10

GRASSLEY WAS ASKED ABOUT WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN WITH THE U-S DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION FOLLOWING THE PRESIDENT’S EXECUTIVE ORDER TO DISMANTLE IT.

HE SAYS CLOSING THE DEPARTMENT WON’T HARM EDUCATION.

CGTH3 OC……..WHERE IT SHOULD BE DONE” :16

GRASSLEY SAYS THE EDUCATION DEPARTMENT WILL NOT GO AWAY.

CGTH4 OC……….TO DO THAT” :11

SIXTY VOTES IS THE SENATE SUPER MAJORITY VOTE NEEDED TO APPROVE CUTTING THE D-O-E.

RADIO IOWA/FILE PHOTO