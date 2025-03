THERE’S STILL TIME TO APPLY FOR HOME HEATING BILL HELP

SPRING IS HERE AND WHILE TEMPERATURES ARE ON THE RISE, THERE’S STILL TIME TO FILE FOR ASSISTANCE TO HELP PAY OFF YOUR WINTER HOME HEATING BILL.

JEAN LOGAN OF THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND SAYS SHE HAS’T SEEN AS MANY APPLICATIONS FOR THE LOW INCOME HOME ENERGY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM KNOWN AS LIHEAP THIS PAST WINTER, AND SHUTOFF NOTICES FOR OVERDUE BILLS WILL SOON BE ISSUED:

LIHEAP9 OC…….TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. :20

LOGAN SAYS THERE IS STILL FUNDING AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO QUALIFY FOR HELP:

LIHEAP10 OC……….FOR ENERGY ASSISTANCE. :26

LOGAN ENCOURAGES HOMEOWNERS AND RENTERS IN IOWA TO FIRST CALL HER AGENCY TO SEE WHAT PAPERWORK IS NECESSARY TO APPLY AND QUALIFY FOR FUNDS TO PAY A PORTION OF THEIR PRIMARY HEATING COSTS;

LIHEAP11 OC……HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS. :31

LIHEAP CAN HELP PEOPLE EARNING UP TO 200% OF THE FEDERAL POVERTY LEVEL IN GROSS INCOME.

CALL THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY AT 712-274-1610 FOR MORE INFORMATION ON LIHEAP OR TO APPLY ONLINE, VISIT WWW.CAASIOUXLAND.ORG.

KSCJ file photo