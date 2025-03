SALVATION ARMY TO PROVIDE MEALS IN MONONA COUNTY TODAY

THE SIOUXLAND SALVATION ARMY WILL SERVE LUNCH AND DINNER TO HUNDREDS OF BLIZZARD-AFFECTED ONAWA AREA RESIDENTS TODAY.

THEIR DISASTER RELIEF TEAM WILL SET UP INSIDE THE ONAWA COMMUNITY CENTER AT 320 10TH STREET. LUNCH WILL BE SERVED FROM 11:30 A.M. UNTIL 12:30 P.M. WITH 250 LUNCHES AVAILABLE TO ANYONE IN NEED.

THE SALVATION ARMY TEAM WILL LATER SERVE 250 MORE MEALS AT THE COMMUNITY CENTER FOR DINNER FROM 5:30 P.M. UNTIL 6:30 P.M.

ANYONE IN THE ONAWA, BLENCOE, AND WHITING AREAS AFFECTED BY THE MIDWEEK BLIZZARD IS WELCOME TO COME FOR LUNCH AND/OR DINNER COURTESY OF THE SALVATION ARMY.