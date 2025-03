PUBLIC MUSEUM TO HOST IOWA LEGISLATIVE TOWN HALL SATURDAY

THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF SIOUX CITY AND THE SIOUX CITY BRANCH OF THE NAACP ARE SPONSORING THE THIRD AND FINAL 2025 IOWA LEGISLATIVE TOWN HALL TODAY (SATURDAY) FROM 10:00AM TO 11:30AM. AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND AND SHARE QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS WITH THEIR ELECTED STATE REPRESENTATIVES.

SIOUXLAND AREA LEGISLATORS WILL BE ASKED TO SHARE UPDATES ABOUT THE 2025 SESSION IN DES MOINES, FOLLOWED BY QUESTIONS FROM THE AUDIENCE.

THE EVENT WILL ALSO BE LIVE STREAMED ON THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF SIOUX CITY FACEBOOK PAGE.

THE DOORS OPEN AT 9:30 A.M. AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS DOWNTOWN.