KID’S DAY OPENS FRIDAY’S NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNEY ACTION

DAY TWO OF THE NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT GOT UNDERWAY AT 11 A.M. IN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY MORNING.

THE FIRST GAME FEATURED INDIANA WESLEYAN’S BOBCATS AGAINST THE GEORGETOWN, KENTUCKY TIGERS.

TOURNAMENT CO-DIRECTOR COREY WESTRA SAYS THAT GAME FEATURED A LOUD CROWD BECAUSE OVER 1000 LOCAL SCHOOL CHILDREN WERE BUSSED IN FOR THE ANNUAL “KIDS DAY” GAME OF THE TOURNEY:

NAIAKIDS1 OC………QUITE BEFORE. :18

WESTRA SAYS THE IDEA HAS WORKED WELL TO PROVIDE TICKETS TO LOCAL SCHOOLS TO BUILD ATTENDANCE FOR WEEKDAY MORNING GAMES:

NAIAKIDS2 OC……..OF THE TOURNAMENT. :21

INDIANA WESLEYAN WON THE GAME 74-57.

THERE ARE TWO LOCAL TEAMS PLAYING THAT ARE BRINGING IN A LOT OF FANS.

DORDT UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX CENTER IS THE DEFENDING NAIA WOMEN’S CHAMPION AND MANY FANS FROM SIOUX COUNTY SHOWED UP FOR THEIR FIRST GAME VICTORY THURSDAY NIGHT, 55-51 OVER LANGSTON OF OKLAHOMA.

THE BRIAR CLIFF CHARGERS OF SIOUX CITY TAKE THE COURT TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. VS MID-AMERICA CHRISTIAN OF OKLAHOMA.