FEENSTRA SAYS SUSPECT IN SARAH ROOT DEATH BEING EXTRADITED BACK TO U.S.

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE MARCO RUBIO HAS ANNOUNCED THAT ESWIN MEJIA, THE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WHO KILLED 21-YEAR-OLD IOWAN, SARAH ROOT IN A 2016 TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IS BEING EXTRADITED BACK TO THE UNITED STATES TO FACE JUSTICE.

ROOT HAD GRADUATED FROM COLLEGE JUST HOURS BEFORE HER VEHICLE WAS STRUCK IN OMAHA IN 2016 BY THE 19-YEAR-OLD MEJIA, WHO AUTHORITIES SAY WAS DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED AND STREET RACING WHEN HE RAMMED ROOT’S CAR.

ROOT, WHO WAS FROM COUNCIL BLUFFS, DIED AS A RESULT OF THE CRASH.

PROSECUTORS SAY MEJIA WAS IN THE COUNTRY ILLEGALLY, AND AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH HOMICIDE BY MOTOR VEHICLE, FLED THE COUNTRY AND DISAPPEARED UNTIL HIS ARREST IN HONDURAS ON FEBRUARY 27TH.

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SPONSORED SARAH’S LAW, WHICH STATES ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WHO HARM OR KILL AMERICANS WILL BE DETAINED WITHOUT BAIL AND PROSECUTED.

IT WAS PASSED AS PART OF THE LAKEN RILEY ACT EARLIER THIS MONTH, NAMED FOR A WOMAN MURDERED BY ANOTHER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

FEENSTRA ISSUED A STATEMENT THANKING THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR EXTRADITING MEJIA WHO KILLED SARAH ROOT BACK TO THE UNITED STATES, SAYING THIS IS A DAY THAT THE ROOT FAMILY HAS LONG WAITED FOR.