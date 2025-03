DRIVER IDENTIFIED IN THURSDAY’S FATAL I-29 CRASH

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER WHO DIED IN A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION EARLY THURSDAY MORNING ON INTERSTATE 29 NEAR THE HAMILTON BOULEVARD EXIT.

POLICE SAY 58-YEAR-OLD DAVID MUNOZ ROMO OF SIOUX CITY WAS THE DRIVER OF A TOYOTA RAV 4 THAT WAS DRIVING NORTH IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES ON THE INTERSTATE AROUND 5:20 A.M.

ROMO’S VEHICLE THEN STRUCK HEAD ON AN ONCOMING SOUTHBOUND HONDA ACCORD.

ROMO WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

A 39-YEAR-OLD CENTERVILLE, SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN DRIVING THE HONDA ACCORD WAS INJURED AND HOSPITALIZED WITH INJURIES.

HER NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.