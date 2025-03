ROUNDS QUESTIONS MUSK ON DOGE EFFORTS

SOUTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS SAYS CONGRESS HAS BEEN IN THE DARK PRIOR TO CUTS EXECUTED BY DOGE.

THAT’S LED ROUNDS AND OTHER LAWMAKERS, TO RAISE QUESTIONS TO ELON MUSK WHO IS HEADING THE DEPARTMENT UNDER THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION.

ROUNDS SAYS REPUBLICANS RECENTLY MET WITH MUSK AND PRESSED HIM ON ISSUES THEY HAVE HEARD REGARDING ACTIONS DOGE HAS TAKEN.

SPEAKING DIRECTLY TO MUSK, ROUNDS SAID, “IF YOU WANT TO CONTINUE ON WITH THIS, YOUR WORK IS GOING TO BE IN JEOPARDY IF YOU MAKE MISTAKES.”

ROUNDS SAYS MUSK COMMITTED TO FIXING MISTAKES WHILE OFFERING HIS PHONE NUMBER TO SENATORS TO TEXT HIM IF THEY FIND PROBLEMS.

FILE PHOTO