REYNOLDS ISSUES BLIZZARD DISASTER DECLARATION FOR 5 COUNTIES

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ISSUED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR FIVE COUNTIES HIT HARD BY WEDNESDAY’S WINTER STORM.

THE GOVERNOR’S PROCLAMATION ALLOWS STATE RESOURCES TO BE UTILIZED TO RESPOND TO AND RECOVER FROM THE EFFECTS OF THIS SEVERE WEATHER FOR WOODBURY, MONONA, CRAWFORD, HARRISON, AND SHELBY COUNTIES.

THE PROCLAMATION ALSO TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS REGULATORY PROVISIONS OF THE IOWA CODE THAT PERTAIN TO HOURS OF SERVICE FOR DISASTER REPAIR CREWS AND DRIVERS DELIVERING GOODS AND SERVICES WHILE RESPONDING TO DISASTER SITES, AND VARIOUS REQUIREMENTS FOR THE TRANSPORTATION OF LOADS RELATED TO DISASTER REPAIRS ON HIGHWAYS WITHIN IOWA.

THE PROCLAMATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND EXPIRES ON APRIL 3RD.