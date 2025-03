MIDAMERICAN ENERGY REPAIRS CONTINUE FOLLOWING WINTER STORM

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CREWS WORKED THROUGH THE NIGHT RESTORING POWER TO CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY WEDNESDAY’S WINTER STORM.

AS OF 6 A.M., POWER HAS BEEN RESTORED TO 59,599 CUSTOMERS.

THERE WERE 5500 CUSTOMERS WITHOUT POWER.

NEW POLES AND ADDITIONAL MATERIALS WERE RELOCATED TO THE INTERSTATE 29 CORRIDOR, WHICH EXPERIENCED SOME OF THE WORST DAMAGE.WITH NUMEROUS BROKEN POLES AND OVERHEAD LINES ON THE GROUND. MONONA AND HARRISON COUNTIES WERE HIT THE HARDEST,

THE COMMUNITY OF BLENCOE HAD THE GREATEST IMPACT WITH MORE THAN 40 BROKEN POWER POLES.

MOST RESTORATIONS IN THAT AREA ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY NOON ON FRIDAY, WITH ALL REMAINING CUSTOMERS ON BY MIDNIGHT.

IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA, THERE ARE 24 LINE CREWS, 12 SERVICEMEN AND 15 TREE CREWS WORKING.

THE MAJORITY OF CUSTOMERS ARE EXPECTED TO BE RESTORED BY 7 P.M. THIS EVENING.

Photo courtesy MidAmerican Energy