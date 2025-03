FATAL CRASH SHUTS DOWN I-29 THURSDAY MORNING (Update)

SOUTHBOUND I-29 IN SIOUX CITY WAS CLOSED EARLY THIS MORNING AT THE HAMILTON EXIT DUE TO A FATAL TWO VEHICLE TRAFFIC CRASH.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED REPORTS OF A DRIVER GOING NORTH IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES ON THE INTERSTATE.

THE VEHICLE GOING THE WRONG WAY COLLIDED WITH A SOUTHBOUND HONDA ACCORD NEAR THE HAMILTON BOULEVARD EXIT.

THE 58-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER OF THE WRONG WAY VEHICLE WAS FROM SIOUX CITY AND WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE 39-YEAR-OLD FEMALE DRIVER OF THE HONDA ACCORD IS FROM CENTERVILLE, SOUTH DAKOTA.

SHE WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH SIGNIFICANT INJURIES.

THE INTERSTATE REOPENED TO TRAFFIC AT 8:15 A.M.