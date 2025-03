SOUTHBOUND I-29 IN SIOUX CITY WAS CLOSED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING AT THE HAMILTON EXIT DUE TO A FATAL TRAFFIC CRASH.

EMERGENCY CREWS WERE CALLED TO THE SCENE AT 5:22 A.M. FOR A ROLLOVER ACCIDENT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SERGEANT MARK HUBERTY SAYS THE DRIVER WAS GOING NORTH IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES.

ONE PERSON WAS KILLED AND ANOTHER WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE INTERSTATE REOPENED TO TRAFFIC AT 8:15 A.M.