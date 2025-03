WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY OFFICIALS ADVISE NO TRAVEL

WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IS ENCOURAGING ALL RESIDENTS TO STAY HOME AND NOT TRAVEL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY UNTIL WEATHER CONDITIONS IMPROVE.

HEAVY SNOWFALL, STRONG WINDS, AND DANGEROUSLY LOW VISIBILITY ARE MAKING TRAVEL DIFFICULT IF NOT IMPOSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY OUTSIDE THE SIOUX CITY LIMIT.

OFFICIALS SAY VISIBILITY IS NEAR ZERO ON INTERSTATE 29 NEAR SALIX.

TRUCKS AND VEHICLES HAVE GONE OFF THE HIGHWAY AND INTO DITCHES IN SOME LOCATIONS.

SEVERAL POWER LINES HAVE COME DOWN BECAUSE OF STRONG WINDS.

FIVE POWER POLES BLOWN DOWN IN ONE AREA OF INTERSTATE 29.

MICHAEL MONTINO, WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR, STRONGLY ADVISES EVERYONE TO STAY HOME AND AVOID UNNECESSARY TRAVEL.

IOWA DOT map & photos