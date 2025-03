STRONG WINDS TAKE DOWN TREES & POWER LINES

STRONG WINDS AND HEAVY SNOW HAVE KEPT MIDAMERICAN ENERGY REPAIR CREWS BUSY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING.

AS OF 9:45 A.M. 5444 CUSTOMERS IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA INCLUDING RURAL WOODBURY AND MONONA COUNTIES WERE WITHOUT POWER.

ANOTHER 3184 CUSTOMERS IN THE STORM LAKE AND BUENA VISTA COUNTY AREA ALSO LOST POWER.

IN IDA COUNTY, 756 IDA GROVE RESIDENTS HAVE LOST POWER AND 1856 IN THE CITY OF CHEROKEE WITH ANOTHER 300 PLUS IN CHEROKEE COUNTY.

A TREE FELL ON A HOME IN THE MORNINGSIDE AREA OF SIOUX CITY.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED..

SEVERAL POWER LINES ARE DOWN THROUGHOUT NORTHWEST IOWA.