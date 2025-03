SOUTH SIOUX MAN FOUND GUILTY OF FENTANYL DISTRIBUTION

A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN PLED GUILTY IN SIOUX CITY FEDERAL COURT TUESDAY TO CONSPIRING TO DISTRIBUTE FENTANYL.

35-YEAR-OLD JOSHUA RYSAVY FACES A MANDATORY MINIMUM SENTENCE OF TEN YEARS’ IMPRISONMENT ON THE CHARGE.

AT HIS PLEA HEARING, EVIDENCE SHOWED THAT FROM 2022 THROUGH JUNE OF 2023, RYSAVY AND OTHERS CONSPIRED TO DISTRIBUTE MORE THAN EIGHT AND A HALF POUNDS OF FENTANYL IN NEBRASKA AND IOWA.

SENTENCING BEFORE U.S. DISTRICT COURT JUDGE LEONARD STRAND WILL BE SET AFTER A PRE-SENTENCE REPORT IS PREPARED.

RYSAVY WILL REMAIN IN CUSTODY PENDING SENTENCING.