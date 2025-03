NAIA Women’s Basketball Tourney Tips Off Thursday

THE 44TH ANNUAL NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TIPS OFF FOR THE 27TH TIME IN SIOUX CITY AT 1 P.M. THURSDAY AT THE CITY EVENTS CENTER.

TOURNAMENT CO-DIRECTOR MIKE SKAGGS SAYS THE 16 TEAM SINGLE-ELIMINATION CHAMPIONSHIP RUNS THROUGH NEXT TUESDAY, MARCH 25TH.

THURSDAY’S ACTION STARTS WITH BETHEL TENNESSEE VS HASTINGS FROM THE GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE, ONE OF THREE GPAC TEAMS QUALIFYING FOR THE TOURNAMENT:

DORDT RETURNS AS THE DEFENDING NATIONAL CHAMPION.

FRIDAY AT 11 A.M. IS THE KID’S DAY GAME, WITH INDIANA WESLEYAN TAKING ON GEORGETOWN OF KENTUCKY::

SOUTHERN OREGON IS THE ONLY TEAM IN THE FIELD THAT REMAINS UNDEFEATED ON THE SEASON, WITH A RECORD OF 33-0.

HASTINGS, INDIANA WESLEYAN, MARIAN INDIANA, FREED-HARDEMAN OF TENNESSEE AND DORDT ARE THE TEAMS THAT REMAIN IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD THAT HAVE WON A TITLE BEFORE.

HASTINGS HAS WON THREE PREVIOUS TITLES.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO