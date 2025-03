MULTIPLE POWER OUTAGES ACROSS NORTHWEST IOWA WEDNESDAY MORNING

THE BLIZZARD AND ITS STRONG WINDS RESULTED IN OVER 4200 MID AMERICAN ENERGY CUSTOMERS LOSING POWER THIS MORNING.

AS OF 8:20 A.M. SIOUX CITY HAD 155 CUSTOMERS WITHOUT ELECTRICITY.

SEVERAL OTHER AREA TOWNS WERE IN WORSE SHAPE.

1672 CUSTOMERS WERE WITHOUT POWER IN STORM LAKE, 894 CUSTOMERS LOST POWER IN IDA GROVE, AND 578 IN SLOAN.

WHITING HAD 405 CUSTOMERS WITHOUT POWER, ANOTHER 352 IN MOVILLE, AND 187 IN LAWTON.

EARLIER, 897 CUSTOMERS IN SALIX LOST POWER, BUT THAT NUMBER WAS DOWN TO 201 AS OF 8:25 A.M.

MIDAMERICAN REPAIR CREWS ARE DEALING WITH THE OUTAGES AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.

