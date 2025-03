MIDAMERICAN CREWS WORK TO RESTORE POWER TO NW IOWA

CREWS FROM MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CONTINUE TO MAKE PROGRESS RESTORING POWER IN THE WAKE OF THE WINTER STORM IN NORTHWEST IOWA WEDNESDAY MORNING..

THE CREWS HAVE RESTORED POWER TO 51,276 CUSTOMERS SINCE THE ONSET OF THE STORM.

AS OF 9 P.M., 11,186 CUSTOMERS REMAIN WITHOUT POWER.

GEOFF GREENWOOD OF MIDAMERICAN SAYS THEY ARE ACTIVELY SECURING MORE CREWS FROM AROUND THE MIDWEST TO GET CUSTOMERS POWER RESTORED:

GREENWOOD SAYS THEY EXPECT MOST CUSTOMERS TO BE BACK ON BY NOON ON FRIDAY, MARCH 21ST.

HE SAID WEDNESDAY THAT SOME AREAS SUSTAINED EXTENSIVE SYSTEM DAMAGE THAT WILL REQUIRE MORE TIME TO REPAIR AS THE SYSTEM HAS TO BE REBUILT.

THE STRONG WINDS ALSO CAUSED SOME LINES TO GALLOP. WHICH IS WHEN SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATES ON OVERHEAD LINES, AND HIGH WINDS CAN CAUSE THEM TO BOUNCE AND SNAP, DAMAGING UTILITY POLE COMPONENTS AND CAUSING POLES TO BREAK APART:

IN WOODBURY COUNTY, FIVE POWER POLES WENT DOWN ONE AFTER ANOTHER NEAR THE PORT NEAL EXIT.

