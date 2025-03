KEEP SNOW CLEARED FROM OUTSIDE VENTS FOR HOME SAFETY

THE WINTER STORM BROUGHT HEAVY WET SNOW TO OUR AREA, AND SOME OF IT PILED UP ENOUGH TO BLOCK OUTDOOR VENTS ON HOMES.

DIRECTOR MIKE MONTINO OF WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT URGES RESIDENTS TO CHECK THEIR OUTDOOR VENTS TO PREVENT WHAT COULD BE A DANGEROUS BLOCKAGE:

VENTS1 OC,………..INSIDE THE HOUSE. :30

A CARBON MONOXIDE BUILD UP CAN QUICKLY BECOME DEADLY.

YOU SHOULD HAVE A CARBON MONOXIDE DETECTOR IN YOUR HOME:

VENTS2 CO…MALFUNCTION. :18

IF YOU EXPERIENCE SYMPTOMS OF CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING, SUCH AS HEADACHES, DIZZINESS, OR

NAUSEA, HE SAYS TO EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY AND CALL EMERGENCY SERVICES.

ADDITIONALLY, OBSTRUCTED DRYER VENTS CAN INCREASE THE RISK OF FIRE IN YOUR HOME..

MONTINO SAYS TO REGULARLY CHECK AND CLEAR SNOW FROM YOUR FURNACE, DRYER, AND WATER HEATER VENTS.