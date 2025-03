INTERSTATE 29 REOPENED FROM SGT. BLUFF TO MISSOURI VALLEY

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND THE IOWA STATE PATROL HAVE REOPENED NORTH- AND SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 29 FROM SERGEANT BLUFF TO MISSOURI VALLEY.

THE ROADWAY WAS CLOSED MID-MORNING WEDNESDAY DUE TO EXTREMELY HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS AND DOWNED POWER LINES.

THE INTERCHANGE AT PORT NEAL, EXIT 135, REMAINS CLOSED OVERNIGHT UNTIL CREWS CAN CLEAR NEARBY DOWNED POWER LINES.

OTHER IOWA ROADS IN THE AREA REMAIN LISTED AS “TRAVEL NOT ADVISED” OR “PARTIALLY COVERED”.

MANY SECONDARY ROADWAYS ARE STILL COVERED WITH SNOW OR EXPERIENCING DOWNED POWERLINES.

BE SURE TO MONITOR ROAD CONDITIONS AT WWW.511IA.ORG OR ON THE 511 APP.

THE TOW BAN FOR TOW TRUCKS TO RESPOND TO ACCIDENTS IN WOODBURY COUNTY WAS ALSO LIFTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT.