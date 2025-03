SUSPECT CHARGED IN NORTHSIDE PURSUIT & CRASH

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT THAT ENDED WITH A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE MONDAY EVENING.

TROOPER KAREY YANEFF OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE INCIDENT BEGAN IN MORNINGSIDE WHEN ANOTHER STATE TROOPER TRIED TO PULL OVER A CAR WITH A DRIVER AND THREE PASSENGERS INSIDE:

PURSUIT5 OC……SOUTH FAIRMOUNT. :14

THE VEHICLE REFUSED TO STOP AND SPED AWAY, HEADING NORTH ON LEWIS BOULEVARD AND THEN BECAME A DANGER TO OTHER TRAFFIC:

PURSUIT6 OC……. FORD MUSTANG. :23

THE DRIVER AND PASSENGER IN THE MUSTANG THAT WAS STRUCK SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES.

ALL FOUR PEOPLE IN THE ACURA WERE HANDCUFFED AND TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

YANEFF SAYS THE DRIVER, 20-YEAR-OLD VINCENT ARGENIS AREVALO, WAS CHARGED:

PURSUIT7 OC…….CHARGES TIMES TWO. :26

THE LAST CHARGES WERE PENDING LAB TESTS FROM THE D-C-I LAB IN ANKENY.

ARGENIS AREVALO IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $3000 BOND.

HIS THREE PASSENGERS WERE RELEASED FROM CUSTODY.