BECAUSE OF THE PENDING WINTER STORM, TRASH AND RECYCLING WILL NOT BE COLLECTED IN SIOUX CITY ON WEDNESDAY.

COLLECTION WILL RESUME ON THURSDAY, MARCH 20TH, WITH A ONE-DAY DELAY FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK.

IN ADDITION, THE CITIZEN’S CONVENIENCE CENTER WILL BE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19.