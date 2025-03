CITY ASSESSOR PROPERTY VALUE NOTICES WILL SOON BE MAILED

SOME SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS WILL SOON SEE A NOTICE FROM THE CITY ASSESSOR IN THEIR MAILBOX.

CITY ASSESSOR TYLER ERICKSON SAYS THE NOTICES WILL BE SENT OUT NEAR THE END OF THE MONTH:

HE SAYS THE SALES PRICES ARE COMPARED TO 2024 VALUES, AND USED TO DETERMINE MARKET GROWTH:

ERICKSON SAYS THERE ARE TWO TYPES OF APPEALS IF YOU DISAGREE WITH THE ASSESSED VALUE OF YOUR PROPERTY:

THE FORMAL REVIEW IS BETWEEN APRIL 2ND AND 30TH BEFORE A BOARD OF REVIEW:

THE NOTICES WILL BE MAILED BETWEEN MARCH 25TH AND MARCH 28TH.