THUNE COMMENTS ON YEMEN AIR STRIKES

U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER JOHN THUNE OF SOUTH DAKOTA ISSUED A STATEMENT FOLLOWING THE UNITED STATES AIR STRIKE ATTACK AGAINST HOUTHI TERRORIST BASES IN THE COUNTRY OF YEMEN ON SATURDAY.

THUNE SAYS “THE AIR STRIKES IN YEMEN SENT A CLEAR AND UNAMBIGUOUS MESSAGE TO OUR ADVERSARIES AROUND THE WORLD: ATTACKING THE UNITED STATES AND OUR ALLIES WILL NOT BE TOLERATED,”

THUNE SAYS HE APPLAUDS PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR TAKING THIS LONG OVERDUE DECISIVE ACTION.

HE SAYS THE AMERICAN PEOPLE DESERVE AND EXPECT TO KEEP AMERICAN SERVICEMEMBERS, MARITIME SHIPPING, AND OUR ALLIES SAFE FROM HOUTHI TERRORISTS.

