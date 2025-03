FIRE ACADEMY STUDENTS MARCH THROUGH DOWNTOWN IN FULL TURNOUT GEAR

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS FROM SIOUX CITY’S CAREER ACADEMY’S FIRE SCIENCE PROGRAM TOOK TO THE STREETS IN FULL TURNOUT GEAR MONDAY MORNING TO LEARN WHAT IT’S LIKE TO FUNCTION WEARING FIRE GEAR.

ANTHONY GAUL, WHO IS ALSO THE SGT. BLUFF FIRE CHIEF, TEACHES THE COURSE AND HELPED THE STUDENTS EQUIP THEMSELVES WITH THE FIRE GEAR WHICH INCLUDED AIRPACKS AND OXYGEN MASKS, TO THEN WALK ABOUT A MILE TO A CITY FIRE STATION :

FIREGEAR1 OC……BIT OF SEARCH. :24

CARTER ADAM, A SENIOR FROM WEST HIGH SCHOOL, WAS ONE OF THE STUDENTS WHO GEARED UP:

FIREGEAR2 OC……….BUT YOU DO: 17

ADAM AND NORTH HIGH SENIOR PARKER PETERSEN, HAVE BEEN AROUND FIREFIGHTERS FREQUENTLY, AS THEIR GRANDFATHERS EACH SERVED ON THE SIOUX CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT.

PETERSEN SAYS HE HOPES TO FOLLOW IN HIS GRANDFATHER’S FOOTSTEPS:

FIREGEAR3 OC…..INTO THE FIRE SERVICE. :15

HAYLIE MESMER OF EAST HIGH AND HANNAH BURGE OF WEST HIGH ARE ALSO CONSIDERING A CAREER AS FIRST RESPONDERS:

FIREGEAR4 OC………WANT TO DO. :11

GAUL SAYS MOST FIRE DEPARTMENTS IN THE REGION ARE IN NEED OF FIREFIGHTERS, SO HE IS HOPING THESE STUDENTS WILL USE THEIR TRAINING AT THE CAREER ACADEMY TO SPUR THEIR INTEREST INTO SERVING THEIR COMMUNITIES:

FIREGEAR5 OC……….ALL OF OUR COMMUNITIES. :17

TWENTY-EIGHT STUDENTS ARE CURRENTLY TAKING THE FIRE FIGHTER TRAINING.

PREVIOUS GRADUATES ARE SERVING ON FIRE DEPARTMENTS IN OVER A DOZEN COMMUNITIES IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA.