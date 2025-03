BOND SET FOR WHITING MURDER SUSPECT

BOND HAS BEEN SET AT TWO MILLION DOLLARS FOR A WHITING, IOWA WOMAN CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF HER BOYFRIEND AT THEIR HOME SATURDAY NIGHT IN RURAL WHITING.

46-YEAR-OLD VERONICA KLUGE IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE STABBING DEATH OF 50 YEAR OLD JUSTIN LUTH.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT KLUGE CALLED 9-1-1 SATURDAY NIGHT AT 11:55 P.M. REQUESTING AN AMBULANCE AT HER HOME LOCATED ON COUNTY HIGHWAY K-42.

MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES ARRIVED AND FOUND THE BODY OF 50-YEAR-OLD JUSTIN DAVID LUTH, WHO WAS DECEASED AND HAD SUFFERED A STAB WOUND.

KLUGE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND WAS LATER INTERVIEWED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT SHE TOLD INVESTIGATORS THAT SHE WAS ATTACKED BY LUTH AND WAS ABLE TO GET TO THE KITCHEN AND GRAB A KNIFE.

KLUGE REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN THE MONONA COUNTY JAIL.