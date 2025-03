WHITING IOWA WOMAN CHARGED WITH MURDER

A WHITING, IOWA WOMAN IS IN JAIL CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF AN UNIDENTIFIED MALE IN A RURAL MONONA COUNTY RESIDENCE EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THEY RECEIVED A 9-1-1 CALL AT 12:05 A.M. SUNDAY FROM A RESIDENCE ON COUNTY HIGHWAY K-42 IN WHITING.

DEPUTIES FOUND THE UNRESPONSIVE MALE AT THE RESIDENCE.

A JOINT INVESTIGATION BY THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION RESULTED IN THE ARREST OF VERONICA KLUGE, WHO LIVED AT THE HOME WHERE THE BODY WAS FOUND.

KLUGE WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER.