TWO INJURED IN SIOUX COUNTY HEAD ON CRASH

TWO PEOPLE ARE HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A HEAD ON COLLISION IN SIOUX COUNTY SATURDAY EVENING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A CAR DRIVEN BY 38 YEAR OLD HENRY ESQUIVEL VILLANUEVA OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY

CROSSED THE CENTER LINE ON JACKSON AVENUE AND STRUCK AN ONCOMING CAR HEAD ON AT THE INTERSECTION WITH HIGHWAY 60.

VILLANUEVA AND A PASSENGER IN THE SECOND CAR, 26-YEAR OLD ASHLEY VAN BEEK OF SIOUX CENTER WERE BOTH INJURED AND TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO THE ORANGE CITY HOSPITAL.

THE DRIVER OF THE SECOND CAR, 26-YEAR-OLD JEREMY VAN BEEK, ESCAPED INJURY.

BOTH VEHICLES CAME TO REST IN A DITCH.