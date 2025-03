A FIRE DAMAGED A HOME IN THE 300 BLOCK OF EAST OAK STREET EARLY SATURDAY MORNING IN LAWTON, IOWA.

LAWTON FIRE FIGHTERS RESPONDED AROUND 1 A.M. AND RECEIVED ASSISTANCE FROM SEVERASL AREA DEPARTMENTS IN FIGHTING THE FIRE.

AUTHORITIES ARE URGING RESIDENTS TO AVOID THE AREA..

THERE HAS BEEN NO OFFICIAL WORD YET REGARDING THE RESIDENTS OF THE HOME AND THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS CURRENTLY UNDER INVESTIGATION.