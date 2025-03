HOUSE FIRE IN LAWTON IOWA CLAIMS THREE LIVES

THREE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED TO HAVE DIED IN A HOUSE FIRE EARLY SATURDAY MORNING IN LAWTON, IOWA.

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN SAYS FIREFIGHTERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE BLAZE IN THE 300 BLOCK OF OAK STREET AROUND 1:15 A.M. AND FOUND FLAMES AND HEAVY SMOKE WHEN THEY ARRIVED.

SHEEHAN SAYS THE THREE VICTIMS WERE ALL MEMBERS OF THE SAME FAMILY, AND CALLED 9-1-1 SAYING THEY WERE TRAPPED ON AN UPPER FLOOR OF THE HOME.

THE NAMES OF THE VICTIMS ARE NOT BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.

THE FAMILY OF THE VICTIMS ARE ASKING EVERYONE TO RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AS THEY GRIEVE THEIR LOSS.

LAWTON FIRE FIGHTERS WERE ASSISTED BY SEVERAL OTHER LOCAL DEPARTMENTS IN FIGHTING THE FIRE, AND WERE ON THE SCENE INTO THE AFTERNOON.

THE STATE FIRE MARSHALL HAS BEEN CALLED IN TO ASSIST IN THE INVESTIGATION OF CAUSE OF THE FIRE.