SUMMIT CARBON ASKS FOR SUSPENSION OF SD PERMIT APPLICATION

AMES, IOWA BASED SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS HAS ASKED THE SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION TO HALT PROCEEDINGS ON A PERMIT APPLICATION FOR ITS PROPOSED CARBON CAPTURE PIPELINE.

IT’S NOT A CANCELLATION OF THE APPLICATION, BUT A REQUEST FOR A SUSPENSION, AND AN INDEFINITE EXTENSION OF THE DEADLINE.

THE NEWS COMES A WEEK AFTER SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN SIGNED A LAW BANNING THE USE OF EMINENT DOMAIN TO OBTAIN LAND FOR A CARBON PIPELINE.

SUMMIT’S PERMIT IS APPROVED IN IOWA, BUT INCLUDES A PROVISION THAT SAYS THEY CAN NOT BEGIN CONSTRUCTION UNTIL THEY GAIN APPROVAL IN ALL OTHER PROPOSED STATES.