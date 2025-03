MORE BIRD FLU IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY

MORE BIRD FLU HAS BEEN DETECTED IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND U.S.D.A. HAVE DETECTED A CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA (H5N1 HPAI) IN A COMMERCIAL PULLET FLOCK IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY.

THIS IS IOWA’S SIXTH DETECTION OF H5N1 HPAI WITHIN DOMESTIC BIRDS IN 2025.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND LAND STEWARDSHIP IS STRONGLY ENCOURAGING IOWA POULTRY PRODUCERS AND DAIRY FARMERS TO BOLSTER THEIR BIOSECURITY PRACTICES AND PROTOCOLS TO PROTECT THEIR FLOCKS AND HERDS.

IF POULTRY PRODUCERS OR THOSE WITH BACKYARD BIRDS SUSPECT SIGNS OF BIRD FLU, THEY SHOULD CONTACT THEIR VETERINARIAN IMMEDIATELY.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS AUTHORIZED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR BUENA VISTA COUNTY EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY THROUGH APRIL 13TH.