McCaffery Dismissed As Hawkeye Men’s Basketball Coach

FRAN MCCAFFERY IS THROUGH AS THE MEN’S BASKETBALL COACH AT THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA AFTER 15 SEASONS AND A LOSS TO ILLINOIS THURSDAY IN THE BIG TEN TOURNAMENT.

DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS CHAIR BETH GOETZ ANNOUNCED FRIDAY THAT THE UNIVERSITY IS MAKING A LEADERSHIP CHANGE WITH ITS MEN’S BASKETBALL PROGRAM.

GOETZ SAYS “MCCAFFERY HAS BEEN AN INTEGRAL PART OF OUR HAWKEYE FAMILY FOR THE PAST 15 YEARS. HE IS A TREMENDOUS COACH AND TEACHER, AND WE ARE GRATEFUL

FOR THE POSITIVE IMPACT HE HAS MADE ON THE INSTITUTION AND THE COMMUNITY.”

MCCAFFERY HAS THE MOST VICTORIES IN IOWA HISTORY WITH 297, INCLUDING A RECORD 143 BIG TEN WINS.

HE LED THE HAWKEYES TO SEVEN NCAA TOURNAMENT APPEARANCES AND A BIG TEN TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2022.

THE UNIVERSITY WILL BEGIN A NATIONAL SEARCH FOR A NEW HEAD COACH IMMEDIATELY.

Photo courtesy University of Iowa Athletics